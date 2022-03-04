Police Arrest Woman For Allegedly Killing 75-Yr-Old Man In Anambra

One Ozioma Orakwe, ‘F’, 27 years old, has been arested by the Anambra State Police Command for allegedly murdering one Martin Orakwe, 75-year-old, of Amatutu village, Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased was earlier alleged to have committed suicide.

The state police command had earlier on 2/3/2022, at 3:08pm, received a report on the alleged suicide by the deceased, the state police public relations officer, DSP Tochi Ikenga, told THE WHISTLER on Friday.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that, “The victim had a cut on his head with marks of violence all over his body.

“Additional information shows that before the death of the victim, he had a disagreement with the suspect which resulted in a fight.”

According to Ikenga, police operatives had recovered the body of the deceased, and the suspect had also made a useful statement that is helping in the ongoing investigation.

“The case shall be charged to court after a conclusive investigation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state police commissioner, CP Echeng Echeng, Friday, admonished citizens of the state to ‘always seek other means of settling their differences than resorting to fight/violence’.