Police Arrest Woman For Poisoning 3-Year-Old Stepson With Sniper Insecticide

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Operatives of the 9th Mile Police Division, Enugu, have arrested one Nnenna Egwuagu, 29 of Umulumgbe in Udi Local government Area of the state for allegedly administering substance to her stepson, one Wisdom Egwuagu, 3, thereby causing his sudden death.

Her husband and father of the deceased child, Justine Egwuagu, who reported the incident to the Police, alleged that the unusual actions of the suspect towards the child caused his death.

ASP Daniel Nduwe, Police Public Relations Officer, said the suspect confessed to having administered the noxious substance, suspected to be that of sniper insecticide, to the child.

“She claimed that her action was due to her husband’s inability to take care of her and their daughter; and that she wanted the child to become sick so her husband could spend money to treat him. The child was confirmed dead in the hospital and his corpse deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, the container of the noxious substance and syringe she used in administering the substance to the child have been recovered, while further thorough investigation into the case is ongoing at the State CID, Enugu”.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, while describing the act as callous and unfortunate, has advised couples to truly love each other, live peaceably no matter the circumstance and use every legal and morally acceptable means to resolve their differences.