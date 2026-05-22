Police Begin Disciplinary Action Against Officer Over Death Threat Video

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Newton Isokpehi has apologised for his threats to kill anyone filming him while on duty.

His plea followed the commencement of disciplinary action against him by the Nigeria Police Force.

Isokpehi, an officer deployed to the Anambra State Police Command, shared a viral video on his TikTok account, @actor459, in which he described the directive by the police to record officers on duty as wrong.

“Any day I’m on duty as an officer while holding my rifle, let someone video me. That oga who gave the order that police officers should be filmed, he will do your burial.

“I will kill anyone who films me on duty,” the officer said in Pidgin English.

Advertisement

Isokpehi, while lamenting the poor working conditions in the Police Force, also claimed that he has served for 26 years.

Reacting to the clip, The Spokesperson of the Police, Anthony Placid, said such conduct and utterances exhibited in the video are “unacceptable, unprofessional, and inconsistent with the ethics, standards, and code of conduct of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Such actions run contrary to the ongoing reform initiatives of the Force aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, professionalism, and citizen-focused policing,” he said.

Placid added that recording the activities of police officers discharging their duties is a “legitimate tool for public accountability and transparency”, which should not attract harassment.

After the video went viral, the officer posted an apology clip on his TikTok page.

Advertisement

He asked for forgiveness for his threat to kill, explaining that he made the comment out of anger and frustration.

He also claimed that many people are now abusing their right to film police officers.

Meanwhile the Anambra State Police Command had also begun internal disciplinary proceedings against the officer.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, the officer has also been subjected to a drug test to aid the Command in establishing all surrounding circumstances and ensuring a thorough and transparent process,” the Anambra police said in a recent statement.

The Anambra Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, on his part reiterated that the Police Force will not condone misconduct, abuse of office, incitement, or any form of unprofessional behaviour capable of undermining public trust and confidence.

The Command further assured Anambra residents and the general public that the outcome of the disciplinary process will be made public and that any officer found culpable will face appropriate sanctions in accordance with the law and police regulations.

Advertisement

“The Command also uses this opportunity to remind officers and men of the Command to remain professional, emotionally balanced, and respectful while carrying out their lawful duties, especially in this era where actions and conduct are constantly subjected to public scrutiny,” the command revealed.

In March, a federal high court in Delta State ruled that Nigerians have the right to record police officers during stop-and-search operations in public spaces.

Judge Hyeladzira Nganjiwa made the ruling in response to a fundamental rights suit filed by lawyer Maxwell Nosakhare Uwaifo.

Nganjiwa affirmed that it is a constitutional right for Nigerians to record police officers while they are performing their duties.

In April, Tijani Fatai, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, stated that Nigerians are allowed to record police officers on duty, emphasising that officers should have nothing to fear as long as they are conducting themselves lawfully.