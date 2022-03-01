Police Begin Enforcement Of Ban On Okada, Keke and Tipper Operations In Enugu

The commissioner of police, Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal, Tuesday, ordered area commanders of Agbani and Enugu Area Commands, as well as the divisional police officers (DPOs) of police divisions that have jurisdiction over Nkanu East and Nkanu West local government areas, as well as some communities/neighbourhoods in Enugu South LGA to ensure strict enforcement of the ban on the operations of tricycles, motorcycles and tippers truck in those areas by the state government.

The commissioner cautioned police operatives to respect the fundamental human rights of citizens in carrying out the enforcement.

He urged those affected by the ban to comply to avoid any form of misunderstanding between them and police operatives performing the enforcement duty.

Recall that the state government had on 24/02/2022 banned the operations of commercial tricycles, motorcycles and tippers in Nkanu East and Nkanu West LGAs, as well as some communities/neighbourhoods in Enugu South LGA.

The affected areas are Amechi Uno, Amechi Awkunanaw, Amechi Uwani, Obeagu Main, Obeagu Uno, Centenary/Obunagu, Obeagu, One-day, Garriki, Akwukwe, Ugwuaji, Ndiagu Onunyo, Maryland and Ikiriki.

The ban followed an emergency security council meeting held at Enugu Government House, and the Executive Order No. 1: 2022 dated 24/02/2022, aimed at containing recent security challenges in some parts of the state.

The meeting was informed by the killing of five persons, including a security operative, during last Wednesday’s council polls in the state. The banned transporters were fingered to have aided the attacks, as well as other criminal activities before the election.

The CP enjoined Ndi Enugu State to remain vigilant, law-abiding and assist the command with useful and timely security information to tackle the activities of criminal elements in the state.

The state police public relations officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, stated that, “Residents can report at the nearest police station, through the DPO, or by calling the command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08086671202 or 08075390883.”

Ndukwe assured that ‘such information/intelligence shall be treated with utmost confidentiality and accorded necessary action’.