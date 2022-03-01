NYSC: No Vaccination, No Entry To Public Offices – DG Tells Corps Members

Major-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has told corps members that the Federal Government’s ‘no vaccination, no entry’ rule is still in force in government offices.

Ibrahim reiterated this at the commencement of the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream I orientation course on Tuesday at the Magaji Dan-Yamusa NYSC permanent orientation camp in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

“Let me also remind you that the Federal Government’s directive on presentation of evidence of COVID-19 vaccination as pre-requisite for gaining entry to public offices is still in force.

“I, therefore, encourage those of you who are yet to take the vaccine to do so without further delay.

“The rule will apply to you both in your places of primary assignment and other public offices,” he said.

The NYSC DG also cautioned corps members against involving themselves in cult activities and other vices.

“You must continue to distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices. I also urge you to avoid using the social media to spread fake news,“ said Ibrahim, who was represented by Mr Abdullahi Jikamshi, the Coordinator of the scheme in the state.

Ibrahim further advised the corps members to take full advantage of the Skills and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training they would get during the three weeks orientation in order to become self-reliant after service.

“My dear compatriots, the orientation course is designed to equip you for the tasks of the service year through lessons on the cardinal programmes, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other physical trainings.

“I enjoin you to avail yourselves of this once in a lifetime opportunity by participating actively in all camp activities,” he said.

The NYSC boss thanked the House of Representatives for the progress made so far on the bill for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund.

A total of 1,507 corps members comprising 711 males and 796 females were deployed to serve in the state and have been registered in camp to participate in the three weeks orientation course.