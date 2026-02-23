Police Begin Investigation As Three Killed In Bayelsa Cult Clash

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Police have confirmed that another cult clash has claimed three lives in Bayelsa State.

The spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, DSP Musa Muhammad, said the investigation has commenced, and efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects.

THE WHISTLER reports that three persons were reportedly shot dead on Sunday in a renewed cult clash at the Igbogene axis of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

It was gathered that two cult groups, the Greenlanders and the Bobos, were fighting over control of the area. Just two weeks ago, a 30-year-old man, identified simply as Ebi, was beheaded by suspected members of the Bobos cult group at the Yenegwe axis of Yenagoa.

Ebi was said to be a member of the Greenlanders, a situation that has escalated clashes in different communities across Yenagoa.

Sources further revealed that the latest clash has claimed the lives of no fewer than six persons in the past few weeks.

Residents of the Igbogene community said the clash, which erupted in the early hours of Sunday, threw the community into panic as gunshots were heard in different parts of the area.

Residents reportedly fled their homes for safety, while business activities were abruptly halted.

Though the identities of the victims are still sketchy, some youths were said to have sustained severe injuries during the clash.

A resident described the incident as “a continuation of the disturbing cult-related violence that has plagued parts of the state in recent weeks.”

Community leaders are reportedly making efforts to appeal for calm while urging youths to shun violence and embrace peace.

Residents have also called on the state government and security agencies to take proactive measures to prevent further bloodshed in the area.