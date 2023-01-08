Police Begin Rescue Mission For Abducted Train Passengers In Edo

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Edo State Police Command says it has commenced a rescue operation to locate the passengers who were abducted at the Igueben train station on Saturday.

Gunmen had invaded the train station, shooting sporadically, and eventually abducted an unspecified number of passengers waiting to board the train to Warri, Delta State.

The Police spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor told THE WHISTLER on Sunday that some of the passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.

He added, “The command has begun combing the surrounding bushes to rescue the victims. More details will be communicated shortly”.

In a follow-up statement by the command, Nwabuzor noted that police operatives as well as local security outfits were on the trail for the assailants.

The incident came barely nine months after terrorists attacked an inbound Kaduna-Abuja train on March 28, 2022.

The terrorists abducted 63 passengers while 26 were injured after they shot sporadically at the coaches, causing the train to derail.