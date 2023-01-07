Obi Hits Atiku, Tinubu: ‘They Brag About Structures But Can’t Offer Anything’

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, urged supporters during his campaign rally in Osun on Saturday to join forces with him to “destroy” political structures that have almost “crippled Nigeria” through corruption.

Taking indirect swipes at Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu — the respective candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress — Obi said his co-contenders and their parties brag about having political structures required to win elections but have over the years used the structures to destroy the country and impoverish its citizens.

The LP candidate spoke before a mammoth crowd of supporters at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo, Osun State.

His words: “The work of president of Nigeria is enormous and requires physical and mental fitness to do, we must not hand over sick country to sick person.

“You can see that myself and my deputy are fit and visionary to change Nigeria from consumption to producing country.”

Obi continued, “Nigerians are hungry, youths have no job, it is not safe to travel anywhere in Nigeria today, all these challenges are caused by those who say they have party structure, but these structures have crippled Nigeria, I want me and you to destroy these structures by voting them out next month.

“We are going to secure and unite Nigeria; we want Nigerians to be proud of being a Nigerian. We will deliver a secured Nigeria. We don’t want Nigerians to be in IDP camps, we don’t want you to be a slave in your own country. We are going to govern this country with fear of God. We will give you jobs, we will change Nigeria from consuming country to producing country.

“These people kept on bragging that they have structures, yet, they are not doing anything. They are not producing anything in this state, youths are unemployed, we will change these challenges.

“Those that have structures have stolen our money, we will fight corruption, myself and my Vice, we have our own businesses where we made money before we came into the government, we have never stolen any money from anyone till date.”

Earlier, the state party’d chairman, Prince Bello Adebayo, in his addresse, lamented high level of insecurity, unemployment and poverty in Nigeria, warning that power must not return to the hands of those that have stole from the government’s treasury.

Defectors from All Progressives Congress were also welcomed into the party during the rally.