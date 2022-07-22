Police Blame Banks For Delay In Payment Of Officers’ Allowances Involved In Osun Election

Some police officers deployed to the Osun State Governorship election have complained of delays in the payment of their allowances, but the police authorities have blamed the situation on bank issues.

The officers decried that since the election was concluded, the state’s police command was yet to pay their entitlement, which was promised to be paid immediately after the election.

But the police reacted to the complaints by stating that the allowances were disbursed directly into individual accounts from the Police Accounts and Budget (PAB) office and not through any state command.

“With regards to the payment of allowances of Police Officers who participated in the Osun State Gubernatorial Election duty, it is pertinent to emphasize that officers scheduled for the duty had their account details forwarded to the Police Accounts and Budget office at the Force Headquarters where payments were prepared and disbursed accordingly.

“As such, individuals started receiving payment alerts even before the commencement of the election. However, one of the new generation banks (name withheld), with whom some of the officers’ accounts are domiciled, reported delays in disbursement due to technical issues.

“This was immediately followed up and from all indications, the concerned bank has commenced payments.

“All complaints with regards to this have been addressed internally and every officer captured for the election duty has been paid,” a statement by the Force revealed.

The Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi who signed the statement noted, “It is fully the bank’s fault and not that of the Force”.

He added that the affected officers have been communicated via SMS and internal memo, as to the situation.

“Continuous complaint on this particular delay in payments which has been addressed amounts to impatience and indiscipline on the part of the affected officers.

“The reports and the news on non-payment of election allowances as widely publicized is misleading and unfounded, and should be disregarded,” the statement read.

The Osun State governorship election, held on July 16, witnessed the emergence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate, Ademola Adeleke with a total of 403,371 votes.

His closest contender, the incumbent governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, of the All Progressives Congress, polled 375,027 votes.