OSUN: How ‘Abuja’ Rejected Tinubu’s Attempt To Overturn Adeleke’s Victory – PDP

By Martins Ayotunde
Bola-Tinubu
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused former Lagos governor and flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, of attempting to interfere and overturn the victory of its candidate in the recently concluded Osun state governorship election.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who made this allegation in a statement issued on Friday, said entreaties by Tinubu to ‘authorities in Abuja’ to intervene in the polls were rejected.

According to Ologunagba, “Asiwaju Tinubu’s humiliating rejection in Abuja, where he had reportedly rushed to in a desperate bid to frustrate the smooth conclusion of the Osun State Governorship election is a clear testimonial that the APC Presidential Candidate has been roundly deflated.

Gbaja And I Are Muslims But We’ve Not Converted Any Lawmaker To Islam – Deputy Speaker

ATIKU: Obasanjo Has No Option But To Support Me, Not Obi

“Our Party is privy to reports of how doors were locked against APC leaders in Abuja and how their frantic telephone calls and corrupt offers to truncate the Osun election were turned down,” he added.

The party further urged the APC candidate to withdraw from the presidential race as “it is now crystal clear to Nigerians why the people of Asiwaju’s ancestral State of Osun and the South West geo-political zone which ought to be his natural stronghold outrighly rejected him and his APC in the July 16, 2022 Governorship election in Osun the State.”

Recall that PDP’s Ademola Adeleke had defeated incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC at the keenly contested polls last week Saturday.

