Police Confirm Burning Of Houses In Abuja Estate By Okada Riders

The FCT Police Command has confirmed an attack on the Same Global Estate in the Apo area of Abuja by motorcycle riders on Sunday.

The command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident to THE WHISTLER.

At least two buildings in the estate were said to have been torched by motorcyclists after a motorist knocked down two of their colleagues and ran into the estate for safety, reports The Punch.

The motorist was reportedly chased into the estate by a large crowd of motorcyclists after the incident caused the deaths of two of their colleagues.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the FCT commissioner of police, Sunday Babaji, and other operatives had rushed to quell the attack and prevent further damage to properties.

While speaking to the journalist, the Estate Manager, Mr. Adebisi Adelowo, narrated how the motorcyclists attacked them.

“Over 100 Hausa bike riders attacked our estate some hours ago. They tried to burn down the estate by putting fire on two buildings.

“They pulled down our gate and started stoning people’s houses. We couldn’t stop them until the police and the army intervened.

“We later learnt that they attacked our estate because two of their colleagues were knocked to death by a motorist who ran to our estate for safety as he was been chased with big stones and other dangerous weapons.

“The motorist who is not even a resident of our estate ran into the estate because he noticed a police post in front of the estate,” he told The Punch.