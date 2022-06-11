Police Confirm Killing Of APGA Youth Leader In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command, Saturday, confirmed the killing of the youth leader of All Progressive Grand Alliance in the state.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the victim, Hon Emeka Alaehobi, was kidnapped on Thursday at his country home, Ukpor, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

A source, on condition of anonymity, said his abductors did not make demand for ranson.

His corpse was found on Saturday morning in a neighbouring town, Utuh, the source added.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the killing.

The police image-maker said, “When our operatives got to the scene, the corpse had been removed by some persons.

“We are yet to identify [it], and we have also ascertained that the corpse is that of the youth leader.”

Recall that a member of the state House of Assembly was beheaded some weeks ago.