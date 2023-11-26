Police Confirm Killing Of Three Suspected Criminals In Enugu

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu Police Command, Sunday night, confirmed the neutralisation of three suspected armed robbers in Enugu.

DSP Daniel Ndukwe, State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the killing in a release.

Advertisement

According to him, “Joint police and Department of State Service operatives, today, 26/11/2023 at about 1pm, neutralized three male armed robbery suspects at Second Avenue, Independence Layout, Enugu, after a gunfight.

“The feat led to the recovery of two locally-made revolver pistols, six live rounds of .9mm calibre ammunition, the gang’s operational tricycle with Enugu registration number MGL 100 WL and fleet number ENS/20560, and objects suspected to be charms.”

Other exhibits recovered from them are cash sums of about N500,000.00, rolls of POS transaction printing papers, assorted mobile phones, wallets, and bags.

It was gathered that the suspects robbed some POS operators and their customers at different locations.

Advertisement

Ndukwe said, “The hoodlums attacked POS operators at different locations in Enugu metropolis, dispossessing them of the recovered exhibits. The operatives, however, mounted surveillance on them, while the criminal elements opened fire upon sighting them.

“The security operatives responded with superior firepower, neutralizing the three of them and recovering the exhibits in the process. Many of the victims have identified the hoodlums, and some recovered exhibits, as theirs.”