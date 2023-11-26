Garnacho Scores Sensational Goal As Manchester United Defeat Everton

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Alejandro Garnacho scored a sensational goal to help Manchester United to a 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Garnacho hit the target with a stunning bicycle kick goal from a Diogo Dalot’s cross to silence the boisterous Everton supporters in the 3rd minute.

Erik Ten Hag missed out on a place as a result of a touchline ban.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was guilty of missing clear cut chances to draw Everton level in the first half as it ended 1-0 in favour of Manchester United.

Rashford increased the visitors lead from the spot after Ashley Young fouled Anthony Martial just before the hour mark.

Anthony Martial finished off a slick team move to make it 3-0 in the 75th minute to put the icing on the cake for Manchester United.

The win moved the Red Devils to sixth on the Premier League table, while Everton are rooted to the 19th position.

Manchester United’s next Premier League match is a trip to Newcastle United, while Everton travels to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.