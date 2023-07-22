Police Declare Two Akwa-Ibom Residents Wanted, Promise ‘Handsome Reward’

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force has declared two suspects, both 35 years, wanted and has asked anyone with information that could lead to their arrest to contact the Akwa Ibom State Police Command.

The duo of Ndiana-Abasi Udom, Male, and Peace Ekom Robert, Female are being wanted for offences bordering on criminal conspiracy, threat to life, forgery, fraudulent conversion, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Both suspects are indigenes of Ibibio and frequently visit Abuja and Lagos, the police bulletin shared on Saturday stated.

“If seen, arrest and hand over to the nearest Police Station or to the office of the Commissioner of Police, Akwa-Ibom State Command or call 08038882560, 08035801999.

“Handsome reward awaits any person(s) with information leading to their arrest,” the police said.