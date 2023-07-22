Troops Dislodge IPOB, Capture Fighters In Delta State

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Army said it has destroyed an enclave of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Asaba, Delta State.

The development was disclosed by it’s Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu.

The joint operation was executed by the troops of 63 Bde Garrison under the auspices of 6 Division, Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services on Saturday.

“The troops conducted a raid operation on the fortified enclave located in the middle of a forested High ground in the early hours of the day.

“The gallant troops overpowered the IPOB fighters in the exchange of fire that followed the encounter, compelling them to abandon their hideout in disarray,” the statement read.

Nwachukwu noted that the troops destroyed the enclave and are currently exploiting the forest in pursuit of the fleeing fighters.

The troops were said to have captured one of the fleeing fighters and recovered exhibits including five AK 47 Rifles, three Pump Action Semi Automatic Rifles, one G3 Rifle and one single barrel gun.

Other items recovered include Live Cartridges, Electric Saw, Machetes, an Axe, and IPOB flag.

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja commended the troops and other security agencies for their effort in the ongoing operations.

He charged them to sustain the momentum toward restoring sanity in the region.