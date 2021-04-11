Police Foil Kidnap Attempt In Kaduna, Rescue 15 Persons, Recover 32 Rustled Cattle

56 SHARES Share Tweet

No fewer than 15 persons have been rescued in a foiled kidnap attempt in Kaduna State.

The state’s police command in a statement on Sunday disclosed that the victims were ambushed along the Buruku Birnin Gwari road, around the Unguwan Yako forest.

According to the statement, bandits “bearing dangerous weapons” blocked the said axis on Friday, in an attempt to abduct the occupants of two Volkswagen vehicles.

The State Police Spokesperson, ASP Muhamed Jalige, however, said the operation was thwarted due to quick response by police operatives who forced the attackers to flee into the forest with bullet wounds, abandoning their victims.

Jalinge said the operatives also searched the entire area and successfully rescued 15 victims unhurt, while the drivers sustained “varying degrees of injuries and currently receiving treatment”.

The police added that the remaining victims have been profiled and subsequently reunited with their respective families.

“Rigorous patrol and manhunt of the fleeing bandits are of topmost priority to the Command,” the police said.

Meanwhile, Jalinge said the command through an intelligence report had intercepted some armed bandits sighted around Dutsin Gaya Village of Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA), moving large herds of cattle strongly suspected to have been rustled.

The police said on getting the information, operatives were mobilized to the area where the bandits were engaged “in a fierce gun battle which forced the bandits to take to their heels with bullet wounds while the operatives recovered 32 rustled cows”.

The command, therefore, assured the general public of its relentless effort in securing the public and creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.