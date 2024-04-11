Police Kill Gang Leader, ‘Daddy Chukwu’ Over Murder Of Rivers CDC Chairman

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Rivers Police Command said it has killed a notorious gang leader allegedly responsible for the gruesome killing of the Community Development Committee Chairman (CDC) Mgboshimini in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, Ndidi Livingstone.

The State Police Commission, Olatunji Disu revealed this on Thursday while briefing the press in Port Harcourt.

The notorious gang leader, Peter Chukwu, popularly known as Daddy Chukwu and his gang, is said to have killed Livingstone while he was attending a church service nearly three months ago.

The late chairman was dragged out of the church and was subsequently shot in the head and stomach in the presence of his wife and children, the police said.

Speaking to the press, the CP said, “Officers of this command gathered intelligence and operatives comprising of Rivers State tactical teams, the Intelligence Response Team with the assistance of Delta State Police Command stormed his hideout in Ibusa, Delta State.

“He was found hibernating in the residence of his herbalist where he went for spiritual fortification.

“He put up fierce resistance, and in an attempt to escape, he was fatally wounded, and he succumbed to the injury before arriving at the hospital.”

The police commissioner revealed that the suspected criminal had been on the wanted list since October 2017.

On October 9, 2017, the suspect and his gang invaded a community in a separate attack killing 22 persons.

He was reported to have escaped unchallenged.