Police Recover Fake $4,000, 10 Vehicles, Firearms In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has recovered 10 stolen vehicles, a motorcycle, fake foreign currency worth $4,000, and multiple firearms during a series of intelligence-led operations across the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja, noting that officers made significant progress through targeted raids, sustained surveillance, and rapid tactical responses.

According to him, the Command arrested several suspects linked to armed robbery, conspiracy, kidnapping, vehicle-snatching, fraudulent conversion, smuggling, stealing, assault occasioning harm, and threats to life.

Jimoh revealed that six firearms were recovered during various operations, including locally made pistols, cut-to-size guns, live cartridges, and dangerous weapons such as a machete, battle axe, and assault dagger.

Police also seized a Nigerian military camouflage uniform and a charm believed to have been used to aid criminal activities.

The Commissioner further provided details of the 10 vehicles and motorcycle recovered throughout November. They include a white Toyota Hilux (KTU 940 JR) used in an alleged case of obtaining by false pretence; a white Range Rover SUV linked to a disappearance investigation; a black Toyota Land Cruiser without valid customs documentation; a silver Lexus GX460 disposed of illegally; and a silver Honda CR-V retrieved from a notorious interstate vehicle-snatching syndicate operating in Edo, Ogun and Lagos states.

Others include a grey Toyota Corolla (SMK 437 HV) found abandoned; a wine-coloured Toyota Corolla (LSD 887 JJ) connected to an interstate robbery gang; an ash Lexus ES350 fraudulently acquired by a criminal ring; a 2011 Toyota Highlander recovered during anti-theft operations; and a Boxer Bajaj motorcycle (KTU 310 QN) seized after suspicious movements were detected.

Jimoh said the recovery of fake $4,000, weapons and stolen vehicles represents a significant disruption of criminal networks operating across Lagos.

“These items were seized during intelligence-driven operations aimed at neutralizing gangs responsible for violent crimes and coordinated attacks in different parts of Lagos State.

“The recovery of these weapons and materials significantly disrupts the capabilities of criminal groups and enhances the overall security landscape of the state,” he said.

“These achievements are a testament to our sustained November strategy aimed at dismantling criminal gangs, intercepting stolen property, removing illegal firearms from circulation, and strengthening public safety across Lagos State.”

The Commissioner added that multiple suspects are currently assisting ongoing investigations aimed at identifying accomplices, tracing interstate crime networks, authenticating the ownership of recovered vehicles, uncovering the origins of the counterfeit currency, and examining the use of military gear and charms in criminal operations.