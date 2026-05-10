How Four Kidnapped Children Were Rescued By Lagos Police

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Four children kidnapped from the Ijesha-Tedo area of Lagos State have been rescued by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force following a late-night patrol operation at Alafia Bus Terminal in the Coker-Orile area of the state.

The Lagos State Police Command disclosed that the children were rescued on May 8, 2026, at about 11:40 p.m., after officers on routine patrol noticed suspicious movement involving an unidentified woman and four children preparing to board a luxury bus leaving Lagos.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, the woman abandoned the children and fled immediately after sighting the police patrol team.

Police said the quick reaction of the officers prevented the children from being moved out of Lagos under the cover of darkness.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the children had earlier been kidnapped from the Ijesha-Tedo area of Lagos State and were about to be moved out of the State under the cover of night to an unknown destination before the timely intervention of the Police,” the statement said.

Following the rescue, the children were taken into protective custody while authorities began efforts to trace their parents and relatives.

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The police later confirmed that all four children had been safely reunited with their families.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Tijani Fatai, commended the alertness and professionalism of the patrol officers involved in the operation.

He also reassured residents of the Command’s commitment to tackling crimes against children and protecting vulnerable persons across the state.

The police boss urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities involving children to security agencies.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to track down the fleeing suspect and identify possible accomplices connected to the alleged child trafficking operation.