Police Recruitment: FCT Command Extends Screening Deadline

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has extended the physical screening of applicants in the ongoing recruitment of police constables to February 20, 2022.

The exercise was originally supposed to take place from February 1 – 4, 2022.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, said the extension was due to high turnout of applicants.

The statement reads: “It is the desire of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc+ NPM, fdc . to ensure that the screening exercise is free and fair.

“For a reason or the other, the timeline initially set for the exercise could not adequately match up with the turnout.

“The screening exercise which was initially scheduled to hold between 1/2/2022 to 4/2/2022 in the Command headquarters has therefore been extended till 20th/2/2022 to ensure that all candidates are screened”.

A total of 1,222 applicants from the FCT had reportedly applied online in the 2021 police recruitment exercise.

THE WHISTLER learnt that applicants with forged documents, flat feet, bad dentition or inability to pass the entry examinations, amongst others, would be disqualified from the exercise.

The FCT command had on January 28 disclosed that the screening exercise will commence at 8 am daily at its conference hall.