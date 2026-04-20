NERC Launches Probes AsTCN Assets Suffer Explosion, Theft

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The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) recorded ten incidents of infrastructure damage in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a report from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

According to NERC’s 2025 Q4 Report, the incidents were caused by explosions, fire outbreaks, and acts of vandalism across the power network.

To this end, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) stated that it had commenced investigations into all reported cases and pledged to enforce sanctions where breaches are established.

The Commission said it is intensifying oversight of licensees’ accident reduction strategies within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) to curb recurring safety lapses.

As part of its preventive approach, NERC said it would continue to convene its Health and Safety Managers’ Meetings, bringing together safety officers of licensees to review compliance obligations and address critical health and safety concerns.

According to the report, the biannual sessions also assess licensees’ performance scorecards, highlighting gaps and setting improvement targets.

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The regulator reiterated its commitment to enforcing existing safety standards across the industry, stressing that operators must adhere strictly to prescribed performance benchmarks.

During the period under review, the Commission supervised and concluded ten compensation negotiations between licensees and families of accident victims, ensuring transparency and fair restitution for affected parties.

“During 2025/Q4, TCN recorded ten (10) cases of damage to property/infrastructure due to explosions, fire outbreaks or acts of vandalism.

“The Commission has initiated investigations into all reported accidents and will

enforce appropriate actions where necessary.

“Furthermore, the Commission

continues to closely monitor the implementation of the licensees’ accident reduction

strategies for the NESI.

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“In addition, the Commission oversees settlement processes between licensees and families of accident victims in the NESI.

“This is to ensure transparency of the settlement process and to help the victim’s family secure fair compensation for losses suffered.

” In 2025/Q4, the Commission oversaw the successful conclusion of ten (10)

compensation negotiations between licensees and families of accident victims”, the report read in part.