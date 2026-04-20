Court Detains ADC Factional Chairman In Kebbi

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A Magistrate Court in Birnin Kebbi on Monday ordered the detention of Sufyanu Bala, the factional State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kebbi State.

Presiding Magistrate Abubakar Koko ordered Bala’s detention pending the hearing of his bail application, scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

The order followed a suit filed by a rival faction led by Abdulrazaq Iko, seeking to restrain Bala from parading himself as the authentic ADC State Chairman.

Counsel to the complainant, Garba Shehu, argued that detention was necessary to enforce compliance with subsisting court orders, claiming Bala had continued to act in defiance.

Defence counsel Ahmad Fingilla objected, challenging the jurisdiction of the Magistrate Court. He argued that the matter was already before a High Court and that the alleged contempt did not arise from the current proceedings.

Magistrate Koko overruled the objection and adjourned the case for further hearing.

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Speaking after the ruling, Bala alleged that the rival faction was colluding with the Kebbi State Government to destabilise the party in the state.

He maintained that the Magistrate lacked jurisdiction under the constitution but vowed to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion.

The African Democratic Congress in Kebbi State has been plagued by a prolonged leadership crisis, with two parallel factions claiming control of the party structure. The dispute has resulted in parallel congresses and conflicting court orders.

The crisis persists even as the ADC positions itself as a key opposition platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.