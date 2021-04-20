Police Rescue Girl Locked Up By Parents For 10 Years In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has rescued one Aisha Jibrin, 15, put in solitary confinement for 10 years by her biological parents.

According to the command, “On the 19/04/2021 at about 1100hrs, information received revealed that one Aisha Jibrin, 15 years old of Darerawa Quarters, Fagge LGA Kano State was solitarily confined for ten (10) years in a room by her biological parents, one Mohd Jibrin, and Rabi Mohd, of the same address, inside their house without proper feeding and health care.”

The state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO)DSP Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed that on receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed a medical team and a team of detectives to proceed to the scene, rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.

His words, “The teams immediately swung into action. The victim was rescued and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano and admitted. ”

DSP Kiyawa further disclosed that one suspect named Rabi Mohd, 35-year-old, a mother to the victim was arrested, adding that effort was in progress to arrest the father of the victim who is currently at large.

He added that the Commissioner of Police ordered that the case be transferred to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department for discrete investigation.