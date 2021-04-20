Former Abia CP Who Arrested Armed Robbery Gang Redeployed To Umuahia As AIG Zone 9

65 SHARES Share Tweet

A former commissioner of police in Abia State, now Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Ene Okon, has been redeployed to Zone 9 police headquarters Umuahia, Abia State.

AIG Okon served in Abia State as DCP and as CP during which he performed creditably, including leading a team to arrest a gang of armed robbers.

He was the AIG in charge of zone 12 Bauchi before his redeployment to Abia State.

AIG Ene Okon hail from Akpabuyo, Cross River State and was enlisted into the force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police, (C/ASP) on 15th March, 1988.

He was promoted to AIG on 31/12/2020

Okon has held several strategic positions in the past and attended several professional courses and workshops.

As a police commissioner he led a team to arrest a gang of armed robbers who killed a couple in Umuahia, less than two hours after the incident.

He took over from AIG Baba Tijjani.

The precarious security situation in the Southeast may have informed his redeployment.