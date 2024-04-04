Police Rescue Three Kidnap Victims In Enugu After Fierce Battle With Kidnappers

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Three kidnap victims were on March 31, 2024 rescued by the Enugu State Police Command in collaboration with local vigilantes.

The victims were alleged to have been kidnapped the same day around 4pm. The incident occurred

along Eke/Ebe Road in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the victims were rescued after their abductors abandoned them during a fierce gun battle.

Ndukwe said, “The immediate rescue is due to the team’s swift response upon receipt of information alleging that the victims, who were plying the road in two Mercedes Benz 4Matic Jeeps, were attacked and abducted into the forest.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has condemned the viral video alleging that another police team that further responded to the incident, but without clear knowledge of the location of the first responding team, refused to go into the forest to rescue the same victims.

Ndukwe clarified that, “The operatives had only arrived at the scene and were awaiting necessary intelligence-guidance before proceeding into the forest to avoid any form of collateral damage.”

The commissioner further described the allegations contained in the viral video as “an unfortunate act of mischief that is obviously aimed at maligning and detracting the police from frontally tackling and purging Enugu State of diehard criminals and their activities”.

He said the video was without doubt “a gimmick intended to misinform and mislead the public”, stressing that the command would not stop in its quest to rid Enugu State of “unrepentant criminals and their activities despite the mischievous detraction”.