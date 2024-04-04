EFCC Confirms Arrest Of Cross-Dresser Bobrisky

248 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended and detained popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye otherwise known as Bobrisky, for alleged naira abuse.

The EFCC took the embattled social media sensation, Bobrisky, into custody in Lagos late Wednesday night.

According to Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Bobrisky’s detention followed accusations that he sprayed naira notes at an event.

Oyewale stressed EFCC’s stance on preserving the integrity of the Nigerian currency.

He noted that while investigations into the matter are ongoing, Bobrisky will remain at EFCC’s Lagos Command, awaiting further legal proceedings.

“Bobrisky is with us. He was arrested last night in Lagos, and he is at our Lagos command. We arrested him for alleged abuse of naira notes, spraying of Naira notes, and currency mutilation, among others.

“We are very serious about restoring the dignity of the naira. Though our investigation is still ongoing, he will definitely be charged to court soon,” he told Punch.