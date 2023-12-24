Police Say Nollywood Actor ‘Shot’ By Officers In Stable Condition

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ogun State Police Command has reacted to alleged shooting of a Nollywood actor, Azeez Ijaduade, by a policeman at Iperu in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

Explaining what happened, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, in a statement on Sunday, said that the manager of Napoli Hotel had reported that during Bramaj Company end-of-year party at the hotel, a mobile policeman attached to a Chinese expatriate had fired a shot into the air.

Unfortunately, the ammunition shell hit Ijaduade on the neck.

Odutola informed that the policeman has been identified, adding that investigation into the shooting incident has commenced.

According to the statement, the victim is currently in a stable condition.

The statement read: “The Ogun State Police Command received a report of a shooting incident on the 23rd of December 2023 at about 11:24hrs from one Fakoya Adewale “m” Napoli Hotel manager In Iperu where he reported to the Divisional Police Officer that during Bramaj Company end of year party in the hotel a mobile Policeman attached to the Chinese expatriate expended a shot into the air and unfortunately the ammunition shell hit one Azeez Ijaduade “m “an actor on the neck.

“The Mobile Policeman has been identified and investigation into the shooting incident has commenced by the Command, members of the public will be updated accordingly.”