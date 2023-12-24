I’m Aware Of Hardship Caused By Ongoing Reforms — Tinubu Says In Christmas Message, Promises More Palliatives

440 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu delivered a Christmas message to the nation on Sunday, urging Nigerians to reflect on the meaning of Christmas and come together during this season despite challenges they may be facing.

Tinubu said, “Christmas is a special time of the year for all of us. For Christians, this time of the year marks the birth of Jesus Christ and celebrates the hope and redemption that are the hallmarks of Christ’s life.”

“For people of all faiths, this is an opportunity to enjoy the company of family, celebrate life, and delight in the gifts of love and friendship that make life worthwhile,” he said in a statement released by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale.

The president acknowledged the hardships that many Nigerians are facing, saying “I am aware that the necessary reforms we are implementing to achieve a more prosperous, peaceful nation for all have imposed unique sacrifices.”

He vowed that his administration will continue relief efforts, saying “My administration will continue to implement palliative measures to ease the burden on the most vulnerable, address current hardships and alleviate the suffering of all our nation’s people.”

Tinubu urged Nigerians to “hold fast and rest assured of my commitment to govern with vision, dedication, and empathy.” He expressed confidence that “by the strength of our joint endeavour, we will shortly emerge into a new dawn of prosperity, peace, and irreversible progress.”

In closing, the president asked citizens to remember the armed forces members who cannot be with their families this Christmas. “May God bless their souls and comfort their families and loved ones,” he said.