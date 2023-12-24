Chelsea Fans Call For Pochettino Sacking After Wolves Defeat

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chelsea fans have called for Mauricio Pochettino to be sacked following a 2-1 loss to Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The former PSG coach is under pressure after another lacklustre performance at the Molineux on Christmas Eve.

Chelsea have struggled for consistency in the Premier League this season, winning only six of their first 18 games despite a huge summer outlay on players.

Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty scored second-half goals for Wolves to hand Pochettino’s men their eighth defeat of the season.

Substitute Christopher Nkunku scored with a header on his Premier League debut to reduce the deficit in the 95th minute.

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to vent their frustrations, Pochettino out hashtag is currently trending on X.

Friedrich wrote on X: “Why would you bench Nkunku and play two poor strikers? #Pochettinoout

Alex Goldberg wrote on X: “ I’m there now. Pochettino should be sacked. Not tomorrow, it’s Christmas. Instead, tonight. But don’t you dare think that’s going to fix us overnight. We are still an absolute circus with a huge culture issue.” #Pochettinoout

The Tolor wrote on X: “They want to make it about Poch vs Attackers. Based on our previous game, Sterling shouldn’t have started, Broja the same and Jackson as well, The only reason you would start Jackson would be because Nkunku wasn’t ready, Who should be blamed? #Pochettinoout

CFC Adam wrote on X: “#PochettinoOut it’s time! This is awful….horrible tactics, horrible setup, can’t break teams down, £1billion pounds on straight garbage!! Well done @ChelseaFC can’t believe I woke up at 4am to watch this poor team again”.

Quest Quest wrote on X: “Pochettino should be sacked. Not tomorrow, it’s Christmas. Instead, tonight.But don’t you dare think that’s going to fix everything overnight. Its an absolute circus with a huge culture issue”.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has revealed that Chelsea deserved more from the game.

“I I think we deserve much more than we got but we cannot hide from the fact that in a competition as strong as the Premier League, if you are not clinical then you cannot complain [at the result].”

He added, “We created a lot of chances in the first half but did not score.

Pochettino and the disgruntled fans will be hoping for an instant response from Chelsea when they take on Crystal Palace on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.