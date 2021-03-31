Police Search For Abducted Oyo Farmers

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Three farmers have been reportedly kidnapped at two different locations in the Oluyole Local Government Area of of Oyo State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, when contacted on Wednesday confirmed the incident.

He said the police had started combing the forest in search of the abducted farmers.

Our correspondent gathered that a husband and wife and another farmer were abducted by hoodlums on their separate farms near Alabameji village, Sanyo and Soka areas of Ibadan on Monday.

The two communities, which are adjacent the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, are said to be just one kilometre apart.

The incident was said to have caused panic among villagers in the axis. But the reason for the abduction of the farmers could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

The PPRO said, “A couple was abducted at Alabameji village, Sanyo area on Monday at about 2:20 pm in their farm.

“The Divisional Police Officer and his team immediately raced to the scene for on-the-spot assessment. Investigations have commenced and the police are on the trail of the hoodlums.”

The police spokesman assured the people of the state of safety, saying there was no cause for alarm because the police would rescue the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Recall that a farmer, Oluwole Agboola, was in January abducted by criminal Fulani men at Alabata village in the Akinyele Local Government Area. Agboola was eventually killed and his corpse dumped in a nearby bush after his abductors had collected ransom.

However, some of the suspects in connection with the crime have been arrested and paraded by the police.