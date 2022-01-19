Police Take Over APC National Hqtrs As Group Warns Against Electing Chairman Indicted By EFCC

The police on Wednesday took over security at the headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

This will be the second time in three months the police will be deploying high tactical units to take over the secretariat.

While the November occupation of the secretariat was based on planned protests against the Caretaker Committee’s reluctance to organise the party’s National Convention, the latest development was said to be based on intelligent reports regarding planning if the party’s convention.

However party sources explained that the presence of policemen in several Hilux vans, stationed in strategic locations along the Blantyre Street location of the secretariat was to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

A party official told journalists that, “This is more like a routine. It is to inspire confidence in those who transact businesses with us, including those of you in the media who come here (secretariat) everyday.

“As you know, we also work based on intels. There will be several meetings on the composition of sub-committees for the national convention and there is need to ensure that our property, staff and visitors are guaranteed foolproof security.”

While party officials have been locked in discussion to chat a course for the convention, a group called the South-south Emerging Leaders’ Forum, SELF, has warned leaders of the party not to elect some former governors and individuals in the race who have been indicted for some financial crimes by anti-corruption agencies.

Five of the aspirants canvassing for supports to be elected chairman of the party have cases with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, over corruption.

According to the group, “We believe that the best way the ruling party can continue to discourage corruption as clearly stated in the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari is to elect a new national chairman that is free of EFCC or ICPC cases.

“We also note that since the successful merger process that produced the ruling APC, former governors have had enough time. From our father, former Governor of Osun state, Chief Bisi Akande, who was succeeded by another former governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie Oyegun and later to another former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, we feel it is time to try a Senator and a competent hand at that.

“We therefore appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President and Speaker, former and serving governors, and all the APC leaders at all levels to support the aspiration of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa from Niger state to emerge the next national chairman of APC.

“This we believe that the governing APC will not regret. We have taken our time to investigate all the aspirants, we have listened to them at various platforms and also read about their plans for the party and therefore came to a conclusion that the Senator representing Niger East is currently the best to lead an anti-corruption political party among other indices.”