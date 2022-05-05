Police Take Over PDP Secretariat In Abia

A team of mobile policemen on Thursday morning took over the Abia State secretariat of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at Finbars Road, Umuahia.

This followed protests by members and supporters of the party in the last two days against the state chairman of the party, Rt. Hon. Alwell Asiforo Okere.

Recall that on Tuesday, a group called Concerned Abia PDP Members had led a protest to the PDP office in Umuahia with a petition addressed to the National Chairman of the Party, which among other things, asked for the immediate sack of Okere.

The petition accused Okere of trying to impose ad-hoc delegate on the party ahead of the primaries for the 2023 general election.

Similarly, another group had on Wednesday led a counter-protest to the Party office pledging solidarity with the party chairman and his executive members.

Responding to the protesters, Okere dispelled the allegations against him and asked all peace-loving members of the party to work in harmony towards ensuring that the party wins all the elective positions in the forthcoming general elections.

Earlier on Thursday, the Abia North Zonal Chairman of the PDP, Elder Ama Abraham, had issued a notice that the Party Secretariat will be closed to reopen on Friday May 6, 2022.

When contacted on the development, the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Fabian Nwachukwu, dismissed the presence of the policemen in the Party Secretariat, saying it was not new.

He said the Party had given workers a day off to rest because of the heavy workload they had been subjected to in recent days.