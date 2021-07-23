Police Warn Lagos Politicians, Hoodlums Against Violence, Rigging In Saturday LG poll

The Lagos State Police Command has warned politicians and hoodlums against any attempt to rig or cause violence in Saturdays local government election holding in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, gave the warning on Friday while addressing officers and men ahead of the poll.

The CP said the command would strictly enforce the restriction of movement declared by the state government, saying only those on election duty and those on essential duties would be allowed to move during the period.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos State, Muyiwa Adejobi, who stated this in a statement, said the command was ready to ensure that the election is devoid of violence.

CP Odumosu, however, warned politicians and their supporters, stakeholders and Lagosians to play the game according to the rules.

“The police and other security agencies deployed for the exercise will not condone any act of thuggery, hooliganism, electoral malpractices and criminality in any part of the state before, during and after the local government council elections.

“The command has put measures in place to enforce the restriction of movement order across the state between the hours of 6am and 3pm on Saturday July 24, 2021, with the exception of only those on election duty and essential services on the election day.”

The police assured the people of Lagos State, LASIEC officials, candidates, accredited election observers and other actors in the elections of adequate security before, during and after the elections as the security architecture of the state has been fortified.