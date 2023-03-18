Polling Units Record Low Turnout In Enugu

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some poling units in Udenu LGA of Enugu State are yet to record substantial number of voters three hours after the commencement of the exercise.

At Union Primary School, Orhom, Orba, in Udenu LGA, THE WHISTLER gathered that only two persons have voted as at 10:30am.

The polling officer, Mr Pascal Attamah, said the turnout has been low, but we expect more voters before the closure of the exercise.

According to him, “This is Unit 031, Orba Ward II. The number of registered voters is fifty-one. But only two persons have shown up so far. But the exercise has been peaceful.”

Various party agents interviewed said the exercise had been very smooth.

Cosmas Eze, the agent of the Peoples Democratic Party; APP agent, Pius Eze; agent of Action Alliance, Anthonia Eze, and that of the Labour Party, David Agbo, expressed confidence in the exercise.

According to them, BVAS is working normal, and there is no crisis.

At Central Primary School polling unit at Ezimo in Udenu LGA, voters were seen coming to the units to cast their votes.

PDP’s agent, Levi Odo, said, “People are coming. It is going on peacefully. At least, forty persons have successfully voted as at 10:30am.”

The story is however different from Ogrute in Igboeze North LGA. Our correspodent gathered that distribution of electoral materials to polling units was still ongoing around 9:30am.

“We are still at Ogrute to collect the materials,” Mr Apeh, an INEC said. “But if the network is ok, it will still go on smoothly. But this is not what we expected. INEC should have mobilised electoral materials to polling units earlier.”