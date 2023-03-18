Lagos LP Governorship Candidate Rhodes-Vivour Casts His Vote At Ikeja Polling Unit

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has cast his vote at his polling unit at PO 045 in Anifowoshe, Ikeja, Lagos.

Advertisement

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, one of the frontline candidates, is challenging the incumbent governor and All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate,, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is seeking second term in office.

Speaking after casting his vote, he said that sensitive and non-sensitive materials are yet to arrive in his party’s strongholds in the state.

“The will of the people will prevail. There has been a lot of targeted voter suppression,” the LP candidate said.

“We have a situation where in Alimosho, in Iba, polling unit materials have not arrived. You find out that everywhere that we are strong and we show strength materials are yet to arrive.”

The election is going to be a tight race between Sanwo-Olu, Rhodes-Vivour and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran .