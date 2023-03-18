Voting Begins In Kano As NNPP Seeks To Dislodge APC In Governorship, State Assembly Polls

Voting has begun in several parts of the Local Government Areas in Kano State with the New Nigeria Peoples Party seeking to repeat its dominance at the presidential and national assembly elections at the ongoing governorship and state assembly polls.

THE WHISTLER reported that the NNPP cleared 17 out of 24 House of Representatives seats in the state as well as two senatorial seats, with former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, leading the party.

In Babar Riga polling unit, Tukui town of Makoda local government, voters in their number are seen lined up to be accredited via the Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systm machine, as at 9.00 am.

The All Progressive Congress governorship contestant in the state, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, cast his vote at his polling unit in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Kano.

With the outcome of the previous election, the race in Kano is apparently between the NNPP governorship candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf and Gawuna.

Both are seeking to replace the outgoing Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

While the NNPP candidate will apparently leverage the popularity of Kwankwaso, Gawuna would expect the power incumbency to work in his favour.

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has gone through litigations around its governorship candidate in the state, is expected to pull a surprise.