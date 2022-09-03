Popular Nigerian Gospel Artist Reacts After Escaping Ghastly Motor Crash

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian gospel music minister, Dunsin Oyekan, has spoken out after he and his crew came out of a car accident alive.

The crash was said to have happened along the Lagos/Ibadan expressway on Saturday.

He was on his way to Sword of the Spirit Ministries program organized in Ibadan by Bishop Francis Wale Oke.

Arriving on stage at the church, Oyekan said his escape was a miracle.

“If you saw the accident scene that I came out of, you can never believe that I walked out of that alive. The jeep must have gone under the trailer; so if you are looking for a miracle, this is a miracle standing here!”

Taking to his Facebook page on Saturday, Oyekan told his fans that he was perfectly okay.

He wrote: “Indeed God is Sweet to Worship( OLUWADUNSIN)

“God is my glory, the lifter up of my head.

“The keeper of Isreal neither sleeps nor slumber, he watches over his word to perform it.

“Glory to God now and forever more.

“I remain in awe of God!!! I am perfectly ok…. Body, Soul and Mind….

“Thank you everyone for the calls, messages prayers and well wishes”