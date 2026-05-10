Six Kano Aspirants Step Down For Shekarau Ahead Of 2027

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Six senatorial aspirants from Kano State have reportedly withdrawn their ambitions in support of former governor and senator, Ibrahim Shekarau, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The development was announced in Abuja by one of the aspirants and former Head of Service in Kano State, Usman Bala Muhammad, during a meeting with journalists at Aminu Kano House.

Muhammad said the decision followed consultations among political stakeholders and supporters across Kano Central Senatorial District, adding that the aspirants agreed to rally behind Shekarau because of his political experience, leadership credentials and longstanding influence in Kano politics.

According to him, the move was aimed at strengthening unity among supporters and increasing the chances of retaining the senatorial seat in the 2027 elections.

He described Shekarau as a seasoned politician whose experience in governance and legislative matters remained relevant to the development of Kano Central and the country at large.

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Although the identities of the other aspirants who stepped down were not immediately disclosed, Muhammad said the decision reflected growing confidence in Shekarau’s leadership and political structure across the state.

Shekarau remains one of the most influential political figures in Kano and northern Nigeria, having built a strong grassroots network over several decades in public service and partisan politics.

A former teacher and civil servant, Shekarau rose to national prominence after serving as governor of Kano State between 2003 and 2011 under the All Nigeria Peoples Party.

His administration was widely associated with education reforms, expansion of infrastructure and the implementation of policies rooted in social welfare and Islamic principles.

Following his tenure as governor, Shekarau represented Kano Central in the Senate and also served as Minister of Education under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

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Over the years, he has remained a major force in Kano politics, maintaining relevance despite shifting alliances and political realignments within the state.

The former governor has also been known for his ability to command loyalty among political supporters across party lines, making him a recurring figure in discussions surrounding Kano’s political future.

The endorsement by the six aspirants is expected to further boost speculation about Shekarau’s possible return to the Senate in 2027, although he has yet to formally declare his intention to contest.

Political observers say the latest development may reshape early calculations within Kano Central, one of the most politically strategic senatorial districts in the country.