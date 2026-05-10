Police Detain Sergeant Over Misconduct In Viral Video

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The Nigeria Police Force has commenced disciplinary proceedings against a police sergeant captured in a viral video allegedly displaying unprofessional conduct in Ekiti State.

The statement was signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, on behalf of the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

In the statement the Force said the officer, attached to the Ikole-Ekiti Divisional Police Headquarters, was identified shortly after the video surfaced on social media and has since been taken into custody.

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP Falade Adegoroye Michael, also ordered a comprehensive psychological and medical evaluation of the officer as part of the disciplinary process.

According to the police, “the assessment is intended to address both the officer’s conduct and any possible underlying health concerns before formal disciplinary measures are concluded.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, condemned the behaviour shown in the video, describing it as a gross violation of the discipline, professionalism, and decorum expected of officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

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The Force reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on substance abuse and any conduct capable of tarnishing the image of the police or eroding public confidence in the institution.