Pray For A Better Nigeria, Lawmaker Urges Nigerians In Sallah Message

A member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Shina Peller, has called on all Muslim to be driven always by love for their country and fellow Nigerians.

Peller made this call on Saturday in his goodwill message to Muslim faithful on the occasion of the Eid-Al-Adha celebration, where he reminded them that loving one’s country is an important act required of every good Muslim.

The lawmaker said this in a statement on Saturday by his media aide, Kola Popoola.

In the same vein, Peller stated that the purpose of Eid-Al-Adha is not solely to wine and dine with loved ones, but to reflect deeply on the life and death of Prophet Ibrahim who was going to sacrifice his only son in fulfillment of his promise to God.

Furthermore, he added that every Eid-Al-Adha is an opportunity to be more steadfast in faith and to embrace love, peace, righteousness, endurance, forgiveness, justice and fairness as well as other good things associated with the season, adding that none is a real Muslim until he/she starts embracing and preaching peace which Islam symbolizes.

The statement read, “Hearty congratulations to fellow Muslim brothers and sisters all over the world on the occasion of this year Eid-Al-Adha.

“Recall that Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his only son, Ismail, to God in fulfilment of his promise and as an act of obedience to God’s command.

“So, this period presents to us another opportunity to be more steadfast in faith and to embrace righteousness, love, peace, endurance, tolerance, forgiveness, justice, fairness and all the good things associated with Eid-Al-Adha celebration.

“Today is indeed a pious day for us as Muslims. However, we cannot call ourselves true believers until we start addressing and treating others the exact ways we’ll love to be addressed and treated. We cannot call ourselves real Muslims until we start embracing and preaching peace which Islam denotes.

“Also, loving one’s land (country) dearly is another important thing God enjoins us to do as Muslims. So, we must be driven by love for our dear country and fellow Nigerians always. Importantly, we need to make this period count by praying fervently and contributing our quota towards achieving a better Nigeria that all will be proud of.

“This year Eid-Al-Adha is a very unique one to us as Nigerians because it is the last we’ll observe before the forthcoming 2023 general election which will usher in the country’s next set of leaders; let’s leverage on it.

“Once again, congratulations Muslim brothers and sisters, may we have a very happy and peaceful celebration. Amen.”