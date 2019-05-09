President Buhari Receives Security Briefing In State House (Photos)

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, received security briefing at the state house in Abuja.

This was disclosed by Buhari’s special adviser on media and publicity via his Facebook social media platform.

Present at the briefing are all service chiefs, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha,amongst others.

Recall that recently, there has been increased cases of crime and kidnappings in the country.

The president, has however promised to do all he can to tackle the issue.









See photos below: