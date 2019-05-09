Davido Reacts To Ademola Adeleke’s Defeat At Appeal Court

Advertisement

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has reacted to the court ruling which did not favour his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke at the appeal court.

Davido took to his Instagram page on Thursday, May 9, 2019, where he expressed his disappointment and hope, urging supporters to stay calm for the supreme court’s phase.

According to him, this is not the end of the journey as he thinks there will be a victory when the case shifts to the Supreme court.

He wrote, “My people, we cannot hide our disappointment this judgment of the Court of the Appeal. It hurts that it’s extremely painful but guess what? It is not the end. Far from it. Everyone remains calm. I want to urge all our supporters to remain calm at this time. As you all know there is one last and important lap. It is time for the last lap and the God I know and serve is in control.

“We have won the first leg. We have lost the second leg but I am certain that the highest court in the land will rectify and restore all that has been stolen from us with this judgment! Everyone stay calm and stay safe! See you at the Supreme court.”

Davido’s response is coming few hours after the appeal court sitting in Abuja in her judgment ruled in favour of the seating governor, Gboyega Oyetola.