Presidential Ambition: Amaechi To Resign From Buhari’s Cabinet On Monday

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has said that he will resign on Monday to allow him pursue the country’s number one job.

Amaechi is taking the decision as a result of President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for political appointees who seek to run for the presidency to tender their resignation letter before May 16, 2022.

The minister revealed his decision on Sunday when he visited Kaduna State to canvass for support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

“I am resigning as the Minister of Transportation tomorrow, Monday the 16th May, 2022 to pursue in earnest my presidential ambition,” Amaechi said.

A handful of Buhari’s cabinet members and political appointees are contesting for various positions particularly the presidency under the APC.

But some ministers like the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu have resigned.

Buhari met on Friday with the ministers that had resigned for a valedictory meeting.

Amaechi said, “Many people contesting elections always say delegates will hardly make heaven, because they don’t keep to promise, but I always say Kaduna delegates are different.”

The minister while saying that is is among the youngest people in the presidential race urged other contestants he described as elders to “go home and rest.”