Presidential Ticket: Tinubu Warns APC Will Invite ‘Doom’ If People’s Choice Subverted 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) must avoid inviting doom upon itself by ensuring that an aspirant with mass appeal clinches its 2023 presidential ticket, the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu campaign council has warned.

Abdulmumin Jibrin, Director-General of the Bola Tinubu Support Groups Management Council, issued the warning on Tuesday.

According to Jibrin, how the ruling APC comports itself during its forthcoming primary elections will determine whether the party will stand or crumble.

“I have said it repeatedly how the APC manage its upcoming primaries at every level (states and national) including Presidential will determine [the] survival of the party.

“Anything short of allowing the choice of the people to prevail in the primaries will spell DOOM for the party!” Jibrin warned in a tweet.

His caution came amidst reports that the party is planning to impose a consensus arrangement for the emergence of its 2023 presidential candidate.

The ruling party had adopted the consensus arrangement for emergence of members of its National Working Committee during its recent national convention held in Abuja.

Jibrin, a former House of Representatives member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State, had earlier claimed that Tinubu has the backing of 14 APC governors and state chairmen to run for the presidency.

“Fourteen governors in and four in talks. Twenty-six state chairmen in. We will not attack or stop anybody from contesting. We are exercising our right of choice by promoting Alhaji Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Do the same for your’s please. We will remain gracious and our doors (are) open now and after the victories,” he had said in a tweet.