Prime 9ja Launches Online News In Pidgin

Imagine a language without an alphabet, held together without grammar or spelling, which changes every day but is nonetheless spoken and understood by more than 75 million Nigerians.

This is the un-tapped audience that Prime 9ja Online hopes to reach with the launch of an online portal that will be entirely in Pidgin and feature text news.

The website, the first of its kind in Nigeria would cover a wide range of topics, including politics, sports, entertainment, business, and lifestyle.

According to the founder, Chima Joseph Ugo, he decided to launch the pidgin platform to fill the gap in the media industry, as there was no news website that catered to the large population of Nigerians who speak pidgin.

“We wanted to change that, and that’s how Prime 9ja Online Pidgin was born and we hope to make the media more accessible to the Nigerian public.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to accurate and timely news, regardless of the language they speak,” said Chima Joseph Ugo. “By providing news in pidgin, we hope to reach a wider audience and promote the use of Nigerian pidgin language.”

On the goal of the website, ugo said, “we hope to become the go-to source for news and information in pidgin English in Nigeria,”

For more information, visit https://pidgin.prime9ja.com.ng.