Nnamani Reflects On Losing Senate Election, Describes Enugu Governor-Elect As ‘Clueless’

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani representing Enugu East senatorial district of Enugu State, weekend, described the speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Edward Ubosi, as ‘illiterate’.

Nnamani, who was expelled by the Peoples Democratic Party for supporting Senator Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, lost his seat to Labour Party’s Kingsley Chukwu in the rerun poll held on March 18, 2023. The rescheduling of the poll followed the murder of erstwhile candidate of LP for the senatorial seat, Barr Oyibo Chukwu.

Nnamani, via his verified Twitter handle, also berated Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and one Uche Ejim for allegedly rigging him out.

Quoting him, “Imagine the Characters Gburus [Gov Ugwuanyi], Egbe Cornelius Nnaji, Ofo Chukwuegbo, illiterate Speaker, block head Anayo Ede, mesmerized Uche Ejim and still clueless Peter Mba planning election rigging! But for Peter the others are basically ‘brainless’.

“Gburus pretentious lion.The fact that any Enugu man will try this bullshit with me literally ‘gores’ me. Labor guys stood by while they delivered the Urban Assembly seats and Senate to them. And in brazen selfishness took the governorship.

“Imagine Peter Mba winning Enugu East LGA and Chimaroke Nnamani losing with over 13000 votes. Same accreditation of votes, same party, same election period. Ditto two members of the House of Assembly!

“Peter Mba winning Enugu North LGA, ebeano losing with over 7000 votes, House of Assembly (HOA) candidate losing! Same party, same accreditation of votes, same election and same time period! Still a whole load of bullshit. Enugu South LGA Peter Mba winning! Chimaroke Nnamani losing with over 7700 votes, 2 HOA candidates losing. No whimper from Labor. M’ Ka Odiba! Nkemjika!

“Nkanu West, my home, Uche Ejim, a guy I was paying rent for, helping him feed his family and nominated him unsolicited for LG chairmanship, limited my total votes to 7000 while giving Labour over 4000 votes. At the prompting of Gburus after stuporous slumber woke up to discover results were halfway to Enugu. Thus my experience with my viperous Nkanu clan: I bailed out from political morass and sacrificed my youth.”

Dr Nnamani, a foetal surgeon, is a former governor of Enugu State and two-term senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Enugu governor-elect Peter Mba served Sen Nnamani as chief of staff as well as finance commissioner during Nnamani’s spell as governor.