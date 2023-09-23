Prince Oli Foundation Empowers Cross River First-Class Graduates With Cash

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In line with its mandate of empowering Cross Riverians who distinguish themselves, especially in the field of education, the Prince F.O. Oli Foundation has honoured first and second-class students who recently graduated from the University of Calabar.

Prince Oli, an influential figure in the energy sector and a passionate advocate for community development, also happens to be the President and Founder of the Foundation.

He established the foundation with the aim of immortalising his late father, promoting quality education, fostering academic excellence, and providing financial assistance to students in Cross River State.

He emphasises that powerful visions effectively mobilise ideas, people, and critical resources, ultimately generating the momentum and determination needed to initiate necessary changes.

Prince Oli told THE WHISTLER that visions inspire individuals and encourage organisations and institutions to commit, persist, and give their best, ultimately improving the human condition.

Drawing inspiration from this philosophy, he expressed his dedication “to demonstrate, in no small measure, that uplifting society requires bold, compassionate, and direct action.”

He underlined this commitment through his recent intervention, providing support to several sons and daughters of Utugwang, Obudu LGA of Cross River State, who graduated with First-Class and Second-Class Upper Division honours from the University of Calabar, Calabar.

The philanthropist pledged to continue supporting the foundation’s objectives to achieve optimal growth and its core goals.

The first set of beneficiaries consists of Utugwang natives who graduated from the University of Calabar with First-Class or Second-Class Upper Division degrees from 1995 to the present.

The award was established by Oli Olowhu during the reception of his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree from the University of Calabar, Calabar.

The foundation has consistently undertaken interventions, such as paying school fees and promoting the importance of education among Cross Riverians.