‘Procurement Fraud’: For Second Time, FG Amends Charges Against Emefiele

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has for the second time amended its criminal charges against the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Recall that after the suspension of Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu, the State Security Service (SSS), an agency of the federal government, charged him before the Lagos State High Court with illegal possession of firearms.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice withdrew the charges and approached the FCT High Court Abuja with fresh charges.

In August, the FG subsequently instituted a fresh 20 counts of procurement fraud charges against Emefiele and a CBN staff member, Sa’adatu Yaro, bordering on alleged N6.9 billion fraud.

But their arraignment has been stalled since August 17 over the illness of a CBN female staff.

They were said to have diverted public funds for personal use including the alleged purchase of exotic cars.

Advertisement

But in fresh suit no: CR/577/2023, the federal government amended the (now N1.2b) fraud charges (dated November 8) to six counts with Emefiele as the sole defendant.

Emefiele was granted bail on the court’s previous sitting on November 8.

The charges state that the embattled CBN governor allegedly conferred “undue advantage” in awarding contracts.