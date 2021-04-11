Prophet Attributes Imo Insecurity To Mbaka’s Prophecy, Claims ‘Uzodinma Not Ordained By God’

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Church, claims the increasing rate of insecurity in Imo State, under the government of Senator Hope Uzodinma, is caused by the prophecy of Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, who is the spiritual director of Adoration Ministries, Emene, Enugu. According to the clergyman, the government of Senator Hope Uzodinma ‘is not ordained by God’.

Prophet Ayodele told the New Telegraph that, “Look, these attacks that have started in Imo State are going to shake Nigeria. Do you know why the crisis in Imo State is getting worse? It is because God did not ordain Hope Uzodinma to be governor of Imo State. He just hijacked it, and that is why there are deaths in that state. And he will pay for all of that. Hope Uzodinma did not win that election. Fr Ejike Mbaka’s prophesy is not real, not of God. It’s deceit. Fr Mbaka should come out and apologize to the whole world for misleading them.”

Ayodele further made a case for the judicial review of the Imo gubernatorial election judgement. In his words, “The judiciary must review what is going on in Imo State. Hope Uzodinma must be removed with immediate effect. The truth is that politicians are the cause of all these problems of banditry, killings, kidnappings, herdsmen and Boko Haram menaces in this country. That is what God has revealed to me. I didn’t say anybody should not challenge it.

“If the situation is not arrested quickly, matters will get worst. And that is why the Southwest must inject enough money into the operations of its security outfit, Amotekun, to get the outfit to function properly. Failure to do that, Amotekun will turn out to be another cause for banditry and kidnapping in the Southwest in the nearest future.

“Southwest governors must handle Amotekun very properly. Politicians have created serious problems for our country; we need God’s intervention. They are also confused. Mark my words, things will get to an extent that the masses will stone governors, former governors, presidents, ex-presidents, ministers and lawmakers on the streets.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Fr Mbaka, ahead of the Supreme Court judgement that removed PDP’s Emeka Ihedioha from Imo Government House, prophesied that Senator Uzodinma, who came fourth in the state gubernatorial race, would be declared governor of the state, and it came to be.